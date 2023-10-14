Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans think something ODD is going on with the judges!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans are convinced something odd is going on with one of the judges!

In fact, they reckon one of the panel is slowly morphing into another.

What?!

Adam's waltz impressed Anton! (Image credit: BBC)

Things started to take an odd turn in this evening's show when judge and former professional Anton Du Beke began to share his comments in a VERY animated way.

He loved the samba danced by former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola and demonstrated how Ellie should use her feet by flinging his arms out wide.

Anton loved Ellie's samba (Image credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas and his partner Luba Mushtuk danced a waltz that had Anton "speechless" because he was so thrilled by the whole thing. He could barely get his words out!

But it was Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murphy and his partner Lauren Oakley who really sent Anton WILD!

Anton got VERY animated! (Image credit: BBC)

Anton enjoyed Krishnan's paso doble to By The Way by the Red Hot Chili Peppers a LOT.

Krishnan's dance sent Anton over the edge! (Image credit: BBC)

So much, in fact, that his comments were, for the first minute, just a series of noises and movements!

It was hilarious.

And it also made viewers think Anton was transforming into a former judge.

Bruno Tonioli!

Has Anton transformed into Bruno?! (Image credit: Getty)

Bruno was one of the original Strictly Come Dancing judges but a few years ago, during the pandemic, he decided to focus his attention on the US version of the show, Dancing With the Stars where he is also a judge.

Italian Bruno is known for his animated personality and his flamboyant comments when he's on the judging panel.

And now it seems Anton is following in his footsteps.

Ooh it was all happening! (Image credit: BBC)

The fans were quick to point out the similarity.

"Anton is morphing into Bruno," said one viewer, while another said he was "channelling" the former judge.

Anton is morphing into Bruno. #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly.October 14, 2023 See more

Anton appears to be channelling Bruno #strictlyOctober 14, 2023 See more

Is Anton the new Bruno? 👀😂 #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 14, 2023 See more

But the transformation wasn't totally welcomed by some viewers!

One fan said she had spotted a "worrying trend towards Bruno-ness..."

Is Anton turning into Bruno? Worrying trend towards bruno-ness…#StrictlyComeDancingOctober 14, 2023 See more

While another simply shared a gif of David Rose from Schitt's Creek to accompany her observation that "Anton's gone a bit Bruno".

Anton’s gone a bit Bruno. pic.twitter.com/v5d8CNBBQhOctober 14, 2023 See more

Thankfully, whatever had taken Anton over at the start of the show seemed to fade away and despite him LOVING the cha cha cha danced by Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, and the salsa served up by Nigel Harman and his partner Katya Jones, he managed to be more like himself as the competition progressed!

With some amazing dances being performed in this evening's show, we can't blame Anton for getting a bit over-excited!

We're looking forward to the results show when Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow. Check our TV Guide for more information.