Strictly Come Dancing 2023 signs up soap star and radio host

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has just announced its eighth contestant will be Waterloo Road and Emmerdale star, Adam Thomas!

During this morning's (Tuesday, August 8) The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, James and Matt, it was confirmed that Adam Thomas would be swapping the school halls for the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dance floor.

Speaking about his new role, Adam Thomas said: "I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it! I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

Adam Thomas is one of the newly-announced Strictly stars! (Image credit: BBC)

Thomas has most recently been on our screens in the Waterloo Road series 12, where he's been reprising the role of an all-grown-up Donte Charles since the BBC school drama was revived at the start of the year.

He's also well known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale (2009-2018), a role that earned him a TV Choice award for Best Soap Newcomer in 2010. Beyond his acting roles, Adam Thomas also took part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s 16th series, where he came in third place behind the 2016 Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett Moffatt, and comedian and presenter Joel Dommett.

Radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda has also been revealed as the ninth confirmed Strictly 2023 contestant. The news was revealed on BBC Asian Network Breakfast with Nikita Kanda

Nikita Kanda is joining Strictly Come Dancing 2023. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking about her role in the series, Kanda said: "I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I'm still pinching myself. I don't think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can't wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!"

Adam Thomas and Nikita Kanda join a lineup that already includes Love Island star and TV presenter Zara McDermott, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, comedian Eddie Kadi, news broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Layton Williams, TV legend Angela Rippon, and actor Amanda Abbington. The remaining contestants will be confirmed in due course.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the autumn. For more info on all the latest shows, don't forget to check out our UK TV guide.