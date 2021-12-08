'Strictly Come Dancing' announces glittering celebrity line up for 2022 live tour

Rose and Giovanni will be taking part in the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2022 live tour.

There's great news for Strictly Come Dancing fans because the Live Tour 2022 is fast approaching... and now show bosses have announced which celebrities and professional dancers will be taking part.

While Strictly Come Dancing 2021 might be drawing to a close, with the semi-final airing this weekend, that doesn't mean the celebrities get to hang up their dancing shoes just yet.

It has been confirmed that the 2022 live arena tour will kick off in the new year, with the first of the 33 shows taking place in Birmingham on Jan. 20.

Strictly 2021 semi-finalists John Whaite and his dance partner Johannes Radebe have been confirmed to be taking part. As well as EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis,

and her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu have also signed on the dotted line, as well as AJ Odudu and her dance partner Kai Widdrington. Eliminated stars Sara Davies and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec have also confirmed they will be taking part, as well as Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.

John and Johannes will be showing off their fancy footwork on tour next year. (Image credit: BBC)

Other professional dancers who have already confirmed they will be going on tour include Neil Jones, Amy Dowden, Cameron Lombard, Jake Leigh, Jowita Przystal, Luba Mushtuk, and Katya Jones, with Katya set to pair up with Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Max George.

Meanwhile, the touring panel of judges will see Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood joined by Bruno Tonioli, who has been missing from the last two series of Strictly Come Dancing due to pandemic travel restrictions.

It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara will also be joining the star-studded lineup as the show's host.

Rhys and Nancy have also signed up for the 'Strictly Come Dancing' live tour 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking ahead of the tour, Rose said: "I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

"I cannot think of a better way to start the new year!" added TV presenter Rhys. "It will be fantastic to get my dancing shoes back on after Christmas and perform live in all those iconic venues."

AJ Odudu said: “Going on the Strictly tour is a fantastic opportunity. I’ll get to dance again and relive some of my favourite routines in front of huge live arena audiences. Just get me on the dance floor!”

While John Whaite added: “I’m so excited to continue this sparkling journey with Johannes on the Strictly tour! More sheer tops, more spray tans, and more tight trousers? YES PLEASE!”

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final airs on Saturday night at 7.05pm on BBC1.