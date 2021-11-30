'Strictly Come Dancing' announces songs and dances for quarter final

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has revealed the songs and dances that will be performed on Saturday night's quarter-final. With five couples still in the competition, the pressure is on as they compete to secure a place in the semi-final. But who will make it?

Last week, Tilly Ramsay's time on Strictly came to an end after the judges chose to keep Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu in the competition, with a majority vote deciding their fate.

Guest judge Cynthia revealed that was a "really, really difficult" choice, but she'd made it based on tiny details such as footwork.

Speaking about her exit, Tilly said: "I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me.

"From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, makeup and camera crew. It’s just been the most extraordinary time. I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this."

This means that Rhys will be joining AJ, Rose, John, and Dan for Saturday night's episode, and we can now confirm which routines each couple will be performing in front of the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing quarter final songs and dances

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine/Gloria Estefan

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will do the American Smooth to

This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will do the Argentine Tango to In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night on BBC1, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer. For more listings— see our TV guide.