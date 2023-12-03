Strictly Come Dancing fans excited about the 'absolute dream' semi-final!

Strictly Come Dancing was an odd one this evening.

The usual 'results show' didn't feature the normal dance-off and then an elimination, because yesterday celebrity Nigel Harman was forced to pull out of the competition due to an injury.

Nigel and his professional partner Katya Jones were devastated to miss the quarter final, especially as it was musicals week - West-End star Nigel's favourite!

Nigel was forced to pull out after injuring his ribs (Image credit: BBC)

Show bosses decided to carry over the judges' scores to next week instead of sending someone home.

So the 'results show' didn't have any results.

Instead there was a lot of chatting, and a performance from Joss Stone.

The fans are enjoying Layton's dancing (Image credit: BBC)

In among the chatter, though, was the reveal of the dances the couples will be doing in next week's semi final.

And we discovered they'll be dancing TWICE.

Actor Layton Williams will be dancing the charleston and the rumba with his celebrity partner Nikita Kuzmin. Those are two VERY different dances, as the couple joked to presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said he was thrilled about the dances Layton will be dancing and said he was especially keen to see him dance the charleston.

And the fans are absolutely DELlGHTED too, saying the two dance combo was "the absolute dream"!

#strictly buzzing for the semi finals next week and especially buzzing to see layton's charleston and ellie's cha cha

"Buzzing to see Layton's charleston," one fan wrote.

While other viewers shared gifs to show just how excited they are about the two dances!

Ooooh a Layton and Nikita rhumba and Charleston #Strictly

LAYTON AND NIKITA RUMBA AND CHARLESTON #STRICTLY

Layton and Nikita rumba and charleston, the absolute dream!!#Strictly

It's a big week, though, and some fans admitted they were nervous.

"But ready," one viewer added!

layton and nikita doing a rumba and charleston next week oh im so nervous but ready #strictly

The other celebrity dancers in the semi-final will be Annabel Croft, Ellie Leach, and Bobby Brazier.

But who will make it through the semi-final and move on to the final? It's hard to call it!

