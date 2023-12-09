Strictly Come Dancing fans have chosen their winner!

Strictly Come Dancing got very exciting this week as the competition reached the semi-finals!

But the fans have already chosen their winner.

At least, in their hearts!

This week the celebs and their professional partners had to take to the floor twice as the show reached the semi-finals.

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, West End star Layton Williams, and tennis player Annabel Croft all danced twice.

And though Layton and his professional partner wowed the judges with their Charleston - scooping a top score of 40 from the judges, and Bobby's foxtrot earned him the title of 'king of the ballroom', it was another dancer the viewers at home decided is the show's winner.

Annabel Croft.

Is Annabel your Strictly winner? (Image credit: BBC Ray Burmiston)

Annabel and her partner Johannes Radebe danced a salsa, followed by a Viennese waltz.

Judge Anton du Beke said she was "amazing" and "gorgeous". And even Craig Revel Horwood said her dance was "thoroughly beautiful".

The judges scored her 32 for her salsa, and 33 for her Viennese waltz, leading the dancers and celebs up in the 'Clauditorium' to chant that she was "undermarked"!

This year's competition has been tough (Image credit: BBC)

The fans watching at home agreed that Annabel has smashed this whole competition.

As a former sports star, Annabel, of course, doesn't have any previous dancing experience.

And she is still grieving for her beloved husband Mel Coleman, who died earlier this year.

And the fans think she is absolutely what Strictly Come Dancing is all about!

#StrictlyComeDancing #strictly Annabelle is what strictly is about A novice, not an actor She’s great 👍December 9, 2023 See more

"She's great," declared one smitten viewer.

Others said she was the winner due to the 'journey' she's been on.

"Are they the best?" asked one viewer on social media. "No, but they're the most worthy."

JoJo and Annabel: are they the best? No, but they're the most worthy, I think.A fine example of dance used as catharsis. Go for it, I wish you could get through!#StrictlyComeDancingDecember 9, 2023 See more

"This is what Strictly Come Dancing is all about," said another fan.

While one viewer simply asked: "Who is your Strictly winner?" Before declaring: "Mine is Annabel."

Well done Annabel..this is what #StrictlyComeDancing is all about…be proud.👏👏👏👏December 9, 2023 See more

Who is your Strictly winner? Mine is Annabel. #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/PokWV9rYnUDecember 9, 2023 See more

As this week's competition due to a close, Annabel and Johannes were bottom of the leaderboard, but as we know that can all change once the public vote.

Thankfully we don't have long to wait for the results. Strictly Come Dancing returns tomorrow on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.