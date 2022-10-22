Strictly Come Dancing fans notice someone missing from tonight's show

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the BBC but some show regulars had the night off!

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - celebrity line up
(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have spotted something missing in tonight's special episode celebrating the 100th anniversary of the BBC.

Fans took to social media to point out that some of the usual crew for the glittering show were having the night off.

Because the theme of the show was the BBC, many of the celebrities were dancing to themes from the shows that made them famous.

Helen Skelton charleston

Helen and Gorka wowed the judges with their charleston  (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders star James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler, danced to Julia's Theme - an extended version of the show's famous music.

And former Blue Peter star Helen Skelton danced her Charleston to the famous hornpipe that opens the show.

But all those telly themes meant there wasn't a lot of singing.

So Dave Arch's brilliant singers weren't needed!

See more
See more

But the theme of tonight's show didn't win a lot of fans.

Viewers were quick to share their opinions on the quirky use of telly music - and not many of them were impressed.

One fan said it was the music that made Strictly and the TV themes weren't cutting it.

See more

Even judge Motsi Mabuse said it was hard to get the vibe from this kind of music.

And some of the viewers thought it was going to get annoying very quickly!

See more
See more

Despite the misgivings, though, the opening dances won a lot of praise. 

Helen Skelton won three 9s and one 8 for her charleston.

While Tyler West scooped four 8s for his dramatic tango, danced to the Dr Who theme.

Tyler West scores tango

Tyler and his partner Dianne Buswell scooped 32 for their Dr Who inspired tango (Image credit: BBC)
See more

And James Bye's quirky foxtrot, and Ellie Simmonds's gorgeous paso to the theme from The Apprentice also won fans. 

See more

Perhaps the singers were simply enjoying having the night off so they could put their feet up and watch the dancing! 

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 