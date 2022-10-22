Strictly Come Dancing fans notice someone missing from tonight's show

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have spotted something missing in tonight's special episode celebrating the 100th anniversary of the BBC.

Fans took to social media to point out that some of the usual crew for the glittering show were having the night off.

Because the theme of the show was the BBC, many of the celebrities were dancing to themes from the shows that made them famous.

Helen and Gorka wowed the judges with their charleston (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders star James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler, danced to Julia's Theme - an extended version of the show's famous music.

And former Blue Peter star Helen Skelton danced her Charleston to the famous hornpipe that opens the show.

But all those telly themes meant there wasn't a lot of singing.

So Dave Arch's brilliant singers weren't needed!

Singers have got the night off.#strictly#StrictlyComeDancing2022#StrictlyComeDancingOctober 22, 2022 See more

The singers will be having an easy night of it tonight …#StrictlyOctober 22, 2022 See more

But the theme of tonight's show didn't win a lot of fans.

Viewers were quick to share their opinions on the quirky use of telly music - and not many of them were impressed.

One fan said it was the music that made Strictly and the TV themes weren't cutting it.

I’m so sorry but I’m hating the music #Strictly for me it’s a lot about the music and this is just awful 😞 #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyComeDancing2022 😳October 22, 2022 See more

Even judge Motsi Mabuse said it was hard to get the vibe from this kind of music.

And some of the viewers thought it was going to get annoying very quickly!

I appreciate the sentiment but this episode of Strictly is going to get really annoying real quickly. #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 22, 2022 See more

its not like i dont appreciate the sentiment but wow this ep is gonna annoy me #strictlyOctober 22, 2022 See more

Despite the misgivings, though, the opening dances won a lot of praise.

Helen Skelton won three 9s and one 8 for her charleston.

While Tyler West scooped four 8s for his dramatic tango, danced to the Dr Who theme.

Tyler and his partner Dianne Buswell scooped 32 for their Dr Who inspired tango (Image credit: BBC)

Tyler and Dianne's Tango to the Doctor Who theme tune was absolutely fantastic! I'm loving hearing classic TV theme tunes on @bbcstrictly. It works so perfectly and should be tried out more often. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #BBC100 #SCD2022October 22, 2022 See more

And James Bye's quirky foxtrot, and Ellie Simmonds's gorgeous paso to the theme from The Apprentice also won fans.

Didn’t expect to say this but: James’s foxtrot was rather lovely?Appreciated the way they adapted the music so it fitted the dance. Motsi is not wrong about the closed hold sections, but I loved the open sections #StrictlyOctober 22, 2022 See more

Perhaps the singers were simply enjoying having the night off so they could put their feet up and watch the dancing!