Strictly Come Dancing fans want the glitterball shared!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have demanded the finalists share this year's glitterball trophy because it's impossible to choose between them!

This year's final served up some amazing dances, lots of tears, a few mistakes, and some shocks!

Before the show, viewers were convinced they knew who would win - even though they all had different favourites!

Some people thought the show was Helen's to lose, while others were convinced that Hamza had it in the bag.

And few people believed that Molly or Fleur, who'd both been in the dance off in previous shows, could lift the trophy.

But tonight's performances changed everything!

The couples each performed three dances - one chosen by the judges, one show dance, and their fave routine of the series.

And they just kept leapfrogging each other with their scores!

At the end of tonight's dances, Helen had scooped one perfect score, Hamza had also got one 40, and Fleur had achieved an amazing two perfect 40s.

Fleur and her partner Vito topped the leader board.

But, and it's a big but, this week the judges' scores don't count. It's all up to the public!

And the viewers reckon it's too close to call.

In fact, some fans even suggested the finalists could all share the glitterball trophy.

Could that work? We're not sure! But it's definitely a lovely idea - especially as all of this year's contestants seemed to get on so well.

The fans took to social media to admit they didn't know who'd be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion for 2022!

We don't have long to wait to find out, though! The winner will be announced very soon!