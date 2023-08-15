Strictly Come Dancing favourite to join EastEnders in cameo role?

A Strictly Come Dancing favourite revealed that they would love to have a role in EastEnders.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West has revealed that he would love to appear in EastEnders alongside his girlfriend Molly Rainford.

The KISS DJ competed in Strictly Come Dancing last year, where he met his girlfriend Molly, who plays Anna Knight in the soap.

Molly made her EastEnders debut earlier this year as part of the new Knight family taking over the Queen Vic. Her character lives at the boozer with her sister Gina (Francesca Henry), dad George (Colin Salmon), step-mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Recently in the soap, Anna has been part of a major storyline where she hired a private investigator to try and find her missing mum Rose, who disappeared nine years ago.

However, Rose's real identity was exposed as Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in a shocking bombshell.

Molly Rainford plays Anna Knight in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

But could we be seeing Molly pulling a pint at the Vic for boyfriend Tyler in the future? Tyler is certainly up for that, as he shared that he would love to make an appearance on the Square.

He told the Evening Standard: "I would love to! I would be all over it!"

"EastEnders is something that me and my family have always watched, like, my whole family as well, my nana, everybody, so for it to become such a real thing for me is mad! To go behind the scenes and to pick her up from work, I get starstruck every day!"

Tyler West met girlfriend Molly while competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 together. (Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

He added: "Sometimes I help her with her lines, but I don’t know anything that’s going on, none of it makes any sense to me!

“She’s amazing at what she does and in all honesty, even though I talk for a living, I don’t know how she does what she does. I’d love to act one day, but I tell you what, she is on another level with it and she has settled in nicely at EastEnders.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.