EastEnders spoilers: Anna Knight gets closer to finding mum Rose!

Anna Knight steals from her dad in her quest to track down her mum.

Anna Knight secretly gets the ball rolling to find her mum Rose Knight in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Anna Knight looks shifty after Linda Carter reveals that the takings at the Queen Vic are missing £200 but suspicion instead falls on her sister Gina Knight!

The family are worried about Gina's recent relapse into her partying ways, as she's had problems with drugs in the past. The trauma of being abandoned by mum Rose Knight when she was just a kid has left a deep emotional wound and on several occasions she's gone off the rails.

When Gina finds out that Anna stole the money and has spent it on hiring a private investigator to track down Rose, she's stunned!

Confronting dad George Knight, Gina is about to grass up her little sister when Anna intervenes and claims she left the cash on the side and it was stolen.

Agreeing to keep quiet about Anna stealing the cash, Gina gives Anna an ultimatum, warning her not to go through with searching for Rose.

She insists that if Anna won't give up her plan, then she'll never speak to her again, as she can never forgive Rose for walking out on the family with no explanation.

Of course what the girls DON'T know is that Rose is in fact the supposedly dead Cindy Beale! A police informant when she was in prison, she was released early and given a new identity to protect her.

Despite Gina's anger, Anna secretly vows to go ahead with finding Rose, not realising about the bombshell revelation!

Gina Knight rows with Anna Knight about her plan to dig up the past. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina is feeling distraught over Anna's plans and she heads to The Albert to drink away her sorrows.

Finding Jay Brown in the bar, she plonks herself down next to him and orders a drink.

As the drinks flow, Gina talks about growing up without a mum and tells Jay to look after his stepdaughter Lexi Pearce, who lost her mum Lola Pearce Brown to cancer.

It's not long before a drunk Gina goes too far, however, putting her hand on Jay's leg, causing the grieving husband to make a hasty exit.

Feeling sorry for herself, Gina goes to the club to track down the drug dealer she found a few weeks' ago.

Will she fall into a downward spiral?

Freddie Slater gets an idea after helping Alfie Moon with a pirate party. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is happy to help out Alfie Moon when he reveals he wants to arrange a surprise pirate-themed birthday party for his twin sons Bert and Ernie.

The boys' mum Kat Slater scuppered Alfie's original plans for a celebration after she revealed that fiance Phil Mitchell was planning on taking them away.

The party is a great success and Freddie is wistful as he watches Alfie with his children. He grew up without a dad and never had the chance to have the same bond.

With no idea about the huge family secret that Freddie's dad was a man who raped his mum Little Mo Slater, Freddie forms a plan to find his father.

Stacey Slater invites Theo Hawthorne into her house but is she in danger? (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Stacey Slater plans to lure her stalker to the house after she gets sent lingerie but Martin Fowler catches her in the middle of her stake out.

When Theo Hawthorne arrives she invites him in for a cuppa, not knowing that he's her obsessive Secret Cam client!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.