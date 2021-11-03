'Strictly Come Dancing' — Freddie Flintoff reveals he'd only do the show if he had a male partner
By Lucy Buglass
'Strictly Come Dancing' could see Freddie Flintoff join the line-up, and he knows EXACTLY who he'd like to dance with!
Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff has revealed he'd be up for Strictly Come Dancing if he was able to be paired with a male professional.
In an interview with The Sun where he was promoting his new book The Book of Fred, the former cricket star revealed he'd love to dance with Anton du Beke, who is currently judging on the panel to cover Bruno Tonioli.
Freddie revealed: "I can just imagine it, 'Right, Anton, I'll lead you, son'. I reckon I could pick him up as well, no problem."
This isn't the first time Freddie has claimed he'd love to dance with Anton, as he broke the news to Oti Mabuse during an appearance on The One Show. He revealed: "I was thinking about it and everyone talks... this is more of a reflection on me, I'm quite awkward.
"I think with Anton, I'd be less awkward. One, I know him. I saw him on A Question of Sport, he knows more about sport than anyone else."
But unless Anton returns to the dancefloor, Freddie might never make it onto the Strictly line-up! So far it's unclear on what the ballroom dancer's future will be, as he's impressed fans with his judging so far.
Anton originally stood in for Bruno amid the pandemic in 2020, and is also judging for the 2021 competition while Bruno is in America for Dancing With The Stars. Fans are now keen to find out whether Anton will return as a professional dancer, or if he'll be a regular judge going forward.
If Freddie got his wish, he wouldn't be the first all-male pairing as John Waithe and Johannes Radebe made Strictly history by pairing up together for this year's competition. They've done very well so far too, especially their Charleston which scored 38!
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.