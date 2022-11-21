Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West speaks out after shock elimination

Tyler and Dianne's time on the BBC show has come to an end.

Strictly Come Dancing made the difficult decision to eliminate Tyler West from the competition, after he and his professional partner Dianne Buswell ended up in the dance-off.

The duo were up against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu following the special episode, which saw the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 series returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, but the judges decided to send Tyler and Dianne home after a tough dance-off.

It was no easy decision for the judges, with head judge Shirley Ballas even saying: "This is probably one of the most difficult dance-offs that we’ve ever had to choose" before explaining her reasons.

Revealing why she chose to save Molly and Carlos instead, Shirley said: "Both couples were outstanding, both improved their performances but I am going to go with what I believe in, and that is a quality of movement and precision in partnering."

Taking to social media, radio presenter Tyler opened up about his elimination and said: "Someone’s been chopping onions around me, corrr it’s a tough one tonight. @bbcstrictly you have been the greatest! Dancing each week in front of millions, no doubt a highlight of my life. Even better, blessed with the best that is @diannebuswell .

"Bruh you’ve taught me so much, been the biggest support and have made this whole experience more than I could ever imagine. Squeezed every hour out of our weeks, put up with my sweaty overheating self and taught me how to properly dance. Thank you doesn’t come close, I’m forever grateful you made a dream of mine and my nannas come true. You the best 💫🫶 and again, thank you to everyone who voted for us ❤️"

Dianne Buswell was full of praise for Tyler too, and on the show she said: "You have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom.

"You are such a talent, you really are, and you should feel so proud, I am so proud of you, your family is so proud and your nan is so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 26 at 7:15 pm where it will be the final round before the quarter-finals! Episodes will also be available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.