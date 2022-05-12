Strictly Come Dancing stars Gorka Márquez and Gemma Atkinson respond to wedding rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson have opened up about their wedding plans after rumors started doing the rounds.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after Hollyoaks favorite Gemma told New magazine of Gorka’s hectic Strictly schedule.

"Gorka is literally on tour all of this year. We've only got four days off together. He's got the two Strictly tours back-to-back, and then he'll be going on Strictly in the autumn. We don't even have a minute to sit down and begin making plans!" she revealed.

Gemma laughed at the rumors claiming that she was forced to delay their wedding date and set the record straight on her Instagram stories...

"Woke up to the news that we've been 'forced to postpone our wedding', when did we even book it?" she said with laughing emojis. Gorka also confirmed the news by sharing Gemma’s story on his own page.

The couple, who share one daughter together, first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, where they were partnered with different people.

At the time, Gorka was paired with singer Alesha Dixon, meanwhile Gemma was with Aljaž Škorjanec, who has recently announced that he is leaving the show after nine years.

Even though they were never partnered together on the show, the pair are now engaged. However, Gorka has previously admitted why he never wanted to be partnered with Gemma in Strictly on Scala Radio with Angellica Bell.

"I didn't want to dance with Gemma. She was very tall for me,” he said.

“You see some people when they know who they want to dance with or who they don’t want to dance with, if they say they want to dance with that person over there they are very friendly, very happy, very helpful, if they don’t want to dance with someone, some people don’t even talk to them.”

Previous episodes of Strictly Come Dancing are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.