Strictly Come Dancing to sign celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo for 20th anniversary series?

Could Gino D'Acampo be on this year's Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year and although we don't have a confirmed lineup yet, there are rumors that bosses are keen to see Gino D'Acampo take to the dance floor.

The celebrity chef is much loved for his appearances on This Morning and his antics alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Siriex in their ITV series Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, but he's yet to take part in the BBC dancing competition.

Gino D'Acampo is no stranger to a competition, as he won I'm A Celebrity in 2009, so perhaps he'd be keen to get dancing for his next challenge? Reportedly, he's been offered a place in the past but was too busy to take it on at the time.

A TV insider allegedly told The Sun: "Every year the team behind the show wants to get the perfect balance of stars, whether it’s for their sex appeal, humor, or if they are a particular draw for older or younger viewers.

"But they view Gino as someone who has universal appeal, who is up for a laugh and more than capable of keeping audiences entertained."

They added: "He also has serious star appeal, having been on This Morning for 13 years and winning I’m A Celebrity."

Gino D’Acampo worked alongside Holly and Phil on This Morning and was a fan favourite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gino has not yet publicly commented on this rumor, so we will have to wait and see if we will watching the chef Tango on the dance floor later this year.

While the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity lineup is yet to be announced, we do know who the professionals are for the 2022 series. There are some fan favorites returning as well as a new arrival.

In addition to this, Giovanni Pernice confirmed his future on Strictly, following his historic win with partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, so there are plenty of updates before the new series comes along.

Meanwhile, Gino D'Acampo has been presenting the rebooted version of Family Fortunes on ITV but we don't yet know if the game show has been renewed for another series.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year, with episodes available on BBC iPlayer.