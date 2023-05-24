Strictly stars flood Amy Dowden with support as she reveals breast cancer battle

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed that she is battling breast cancer after being diagnosed at the age of 32.

The professional dancer has become a huge fan favorite since joining the show back in 2017.

Welsh-born Amy has been partnered with some big names such as author and McFly star Tom Fletcher, TV presenter and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, and most recently with EastEnders actor James Bye for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Amy shared the heartbreaking news about her diagnosis on her Instagram page, telling fans: "Hey all, I've got some news which isn't easy to share. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I'm determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it."

A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden) A photo posted by on

Amy, who got married to her long-term partner last summer in a beautiful star-studded wedding, was showered with love and support from her Strictly co-stars and friends.

Oti Mabuse commented: "Sending you love and power and all the strength 😍😍😍 - you’re such an incredible woman 💖 love you Amy!"

While fellow Strictly professional Johannes Radebe added: "Sending you love and strength Darling Amy. ❤️"

EastEnders star Emma Barton, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 said: "Sending love and strength Amy! You are a superstar and strong and brave! Thinking of you ❤️" While fellow Walford favourite Jamie Borthwick added: "Sending a lot of love & strength darl! …. You 100% got this not even a question ❤️"

Former Hollyoaks and Strictly star Gemma Atkinson, who is also in a relationship with Stricktly professional Gorka Márquez also sent her love and support to the star: "We’re all Fighting behind you all the way Amy!!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 Sending so much love to you ❤️❤️"

Amy was partnered with EastEnders star James Bye for Strictly 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

It has been reported by Hello Magazine that following her wedding to husband Ben Jones, Amy found a lump in her breast before going on her honeymoon.

Amy, who has also been living with the chronic condition Crohn's Disease since childhood, told the publication: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle, but if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Hoping that sharing her news publically will help others also going through something similar, Amy added: "With what I've done for Crohn’s, I want to do the same here. If I can try and turn this negative into a positive, it's going to help me get through this."