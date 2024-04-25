Suits release date on BBC iPlayer revealed for all 134 episodes

Suits, the show of summer 2023, is coming to BBC iPlayer very soon!

Aaron Korsh's slick legal drama Suits originally premiered on the USA Network on June 23, 2011. And on Friday, May 10, all nine seasons (134 episodes) will be available to stream for free in the UK when the series lands on the BBC streaming service.

Suits originally ran between 2011 and 2019 but saw a huge resurgence in popularity in the US in 2023 when the show landed on Netflix and Peacock. Nielsen announced the series had been watched for a total of 57.7 billion minutes in 2023, making it the most-streamed show of the year and breaking the 57.1 billion minutes streaming record set by The Office in 2020.

That surge in popularity prompted NBC Universal to begin development on Suits: LA, a new spin-off set in the same universe helmed by Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heelz). The US network's ordered a Suits: LA pilot episode... meaning now's the perfect time to binge the show all over again!

The main cast of Suits' first season: Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), from L-R. (Image credit: Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photobank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

If you've never seen Suits before, the series revolves around a high-flying fictional New York City corporate law firm, Pearson Hardman, where we meet the firm's best closer, smooth-talking partner Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

Tasked with recruiting a new associate, Specter ends up taking Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) under his wing. The big secret? Pearson Hardman only recruits from Harvard Law School... and Mike's a college dropout. But when he stumbles into the interview by mistake, he impresses Harvey with his razor-sharp mind, and the pair begin tackling cases all whilst trying to keep Mike's secret under wraps.

The show also stars Meghan Markle as talented paralegal Rachel Zane, Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star) as managing partner, Jessica Pearson, Sarah Rafferty (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Harvey's uber-reliable legal secretary, Donna Paulsen, and Rick Hoffman (Billions) as another partner at the firm, Louis Litt.

If you're planning a rewatch for when the series lands on iPlayer, you might well be interested to know that an official rewatch podcast is in the works.

In early April, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty recently confirmed plans to launch a Suits rewatch podcast with SiriusXM. The duo will be breaking down each and every episode, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about the show, and chatting with other stars along the way.

All nine seasons of Suits will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Friday, May 10. Already streamed Suits and looking for your next binge? Check out our picks of the best BBC dramas you should be streaming on iPlayer right now.