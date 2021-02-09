Super Bowl 2021 led to new records for CBS All Access ahead of Paramount Plus transition

Super Bowl LV was a record-setting game in all sorts of ways. It was the first time one of the final two teams was playing in its home stadium. (To say nothing of winning, too.) It was the first time the stands were mostly filled with cardboard cutouts. It was anything and everything Tom Brady.

And Super Bowl LV set all a bunch of records for CBS All Access, parent company ViacomCBS said today.

While it didn't give any hard numbers for the streaming side of things, CBS All Access say a record number of subscriber sign-ups, unique devices, streams and time spent watching. (Again, that's according to the company itself.)

All told, some 96.4 million viewers watched the game across all platforms, which includes traditional CBS broadcast, CBS Sports and NFL digital platforms, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs individual mobile platforms, Verizon Media properties, and ESPN Deportes.

The game — a pretty lopsided 31-9 win for the Bucs — saw an average per-minute viewership of 5.7 million, the highest for any NFL game, and up 65 percent from Super Bowl LIV in 2000. This also was the first NFL game to see more than 1 billion total minutes streamed.

On the broadcast side, the Kansas City market led the ratings with a 59.9, up 8 percentage points over the Chiefs win last year. Boston scored a 57.6 rating, and Tampa a 52.3 rating.

So all in all, it was a good weekend for CBS All Access, which is preparing to wind things down before becoming Paramount+ on March 4. The Paramount+ price will still be the same as CBS All Access (at least for now) — $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind advertising, and $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you want to get rid of advertising.

