Emily in Paris fans think Sylvie is 'the only reason to watch' the show — here's why

The series is known for being so bad it's good but Sylvie in Emily in Paris is getting props from fans for inspiring more pleasure than guilt when watching the Netflix hit.

Emily in Paris season 3, which debuted on the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 21, saw much change for Sylvie Grateau (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), the former Savoir executive who resigned from the agency during the Emily in Paris season 2 ending to kickstart her own boutique marketing firm, Agence Grateau, alongside faithful employees Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

There are frustrations with starting a company from the ground up—the agency is operating out of Sylvie's own apartment for the bulk of the season and Sylvie gets into a bit of career hot water with the luxury brand conglomerate JVMA (“I just made an enemy of the most powerful family in fashion," she says in episode 8)—but for the most part, her new venture is a professional success.

What's a little dicier, however, is Sylvie's love life in season 3, as the effortlessly chic Parisian finds herself in a love triangle to rival the one Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) have been entangled in since the start of the series.

At the beginning of the third season, Sylvie is still involved with Erik (Søren Bregendal), the amateur photographer from Emily in Paris season 2, but things get complicated by the fact that Sylvie is technically still married to Laurent (Arnaud Binard), who makes frequent appearances in Sylvie's life, much to Erik's chagrin.

A successful new business, multiple men fawning over her and a closet full of impeccable French fashions? It's no surprise why fans are obsessed with Sylvie.

Fans praise Sylvie in Emily in Paris season 3:

"I like her sassiness. I like her 'I take no BS' kind of thing. I like her vulnerability. I like that she is a boss, but she’s not one color. She’s multifaceted. We are discovering that she’s so complex, and I really like that," Leroy-Beaulieu said of her character to WWD (opens in new tab).

And Emily in Paris viewers seem to agree wholeheartedly, based on the season 3 reactions floating around social media. "I watch Emily in Paris for one reason only and that is Sylvie Grateau," one Twitter user posted, with several others calling for the series to be renamed Sylvie in Paris...

Finished EMILY IN PARIS.It was painful to watch but I do love the fashion. Emily is not a nice person and I do not understand why anyone willingly chooses to be with her. I would be Sylvie's friend and join her for lunch in a heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/cBdZhAN4fmDecember 23, 2022 See more

at this point i’m just watching emily in paris for the clothes and sylvie pic.twitter.com/zEmQOY7K1DDecember 23, 2022 See more

Sylvie from Emily in Paris is my hero my inspiration my aspirationDecember 22, 2022 See more

the woman who plays Sylvie from Emily in Paris is my favoriteeeeeDecember 22, 2022 See more

Sylvie carrying emily in Paris as usualDecember 22, 2022 See more

"Emily in Paris is like scrolling through Instagram. It's a great way to waste time looking at pretty pictures with no depth."But, I do adore Sylvie. pic.twitter.com/723v5ah0uIDecember 22, 2022 See more

Emily in Paris should be called Sylvie in Paris, she is the QUEEN 👸🏼👠🥂🇫🇷✨ #EmilyInParis #EmilyInParis3December 22, 2022 See more

i watch emily in paris for one reason only and that is sylvie grateauDecember 22, 2022 See more

Alright, I finished season three of Emily in Paris and I’m kinda mad. Emily did Alfie so dirty, and so Mindy with Benôit. This show should be rebranded Sylvie in Paris because she’s the best thing about it, by far. 🤦🏻‍♂️December 22, 2022 See more

emily in paris s3 just dropped and i’m still a sylvie stan acctDecember 22, 2022 See more

As we all spend the day hate-watching Emily in Paris, can we take a moment to celebrate the perfection of Sylvie? pic.twitter.com/1aRKPjpr39December 22, 2022 See more

Everyone watches Emily in Paris just for Sylvie right? Madeline and Emily are insufferableDecember 21, 2022 See more