T-Mobile free MLB.tv offer returns July 21 for the 2020 season

T-Mobile is ready to give subscribers the gift of free baseball streaming live as Major League Baseball returns for a shortened season. They are teaming up with Major League Baseball to continue one of their most popular promotions. This deal is a home run for sports fans on T-Mobile and Sprint. Customers on both networks can score an MLB.TV Yearly subscription along with a free 1-year subscription to The Athletic through their T-Mobile Tuesday app beginning on July 21.

T-Mobile’s free promotion includes the MLB.TV yearly plan, with access to all out-of-market baseball games. This plan normally costs $121.99, but 2020 is anything but a normal year. The 2020 MLB regular season will only be 60 games per team due to COVID-19, so the regular price for the Yearly Plan was reduced to $59.99.

This promotion doesn’t stop there. It also includes The Athletic, a subscription sports website with news and stories about pro and college teams and leagues. When the MLB.TV Yearly plan is combined with the 1-year subscription to The Athletic, which normally costs $59.99 itself, customers are scoring a deal worth a combined $119.98 for free.

Once the promotion is activated, it can be used on up to 10 of supported streaming devices, including smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This giveaway also includes access to paid features in the MLB app, which normally costs $20 for the year. These extra features include mobile access to the MLB.TV content, in-game highlights, audio broadcasts, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

To take advantage of the offer, eligible T-Mobile and Sprint customers will have to use either the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website starting between July 21 and August 4, 2020. This is the first year that Sprint customers are included, as T-Mobile and Sprint recently merged into one company. T-Mobile Tuesdays is a rewards program for subscribers, offering discounts and freebies every Tuesday from a variety of brands.

Make sure to review the legal disclaimers, because there are a few provisos, or a couple of quid pro quos. You can use your MLB.TV on multiple devices, but you can’t use this account to watch games on any other wireless carriers devices. This MLB.TV subscription is only for out-of-market games, so you won't be able to root for your home team live. However, you can watch full game replays of every game, including your local team games. You can read about the local blackouts, and check if you are in a blackout area on MLB's Blackout Help Page.

The MLB app is available on the following platforms:

You can also find the MLB app by searching for "MLB" on your Xbox One, PlayStation console or Samsung Smart TV devices.