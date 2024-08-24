Taye Diggs and Meagan Good fall in love in Terry McMillan Lifetime movie Forever tonight, August 24

If you're looking for something to watch on TV tonight, August 24, allow us to recommend Terry McMillan Presents: Forever airing on Lifetime at 8 pm ET/PT. The movie not only sees Taye Diggs (Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy) star opposite Meagan Good (Harlem), but it also reunites Diggs with the famed author, Terry McMillan, who penned the book How Stella Got Her Groove Back and co-wrote the script for the 90s movie.

It's hard to believe it's been more than 26 years since How Stella Got Her Groove Back hit theaters. The cinematic feat saw Stella Payne (Angela Bassett) and the younger Winston Shakespeare (Taye Diggs) explore love after meeting during her luxurious Jamaican vacation. They navigated all the ups and downs that come with an age gap and cultural difference, and it left viewers ready to buck the "norms" of dating. Additionally, one could argue the movie launched Diggs' illustrious Hollywood career and is to date, the pinnacle of McMillan’s.

Back to Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, the new movie once again sees Diggs bringing to life a romantic tale as a veteran returning home who falls in love with a local police officer. Here's the official synopsis of the movie:

"When a veteran returns to his hometown, he unexpectedly falls head over heels for a local policewoman. He's determined to win her heart… but to do so, he must also win the approval of her three teenage daughters. It's been a long time since he's had people to call family, and now — home for the first time in years — he must let go of any regret or grudges he's held onto so that he can find love and learn the true meaning of family for the first time."

Check out a trailer for the Lifetime movie below where it appears Diggs' character will have quite the uphill battle in love thanks to some "protective" teens.

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Once more, Terry McMillan Presents: Forever airs on Saturday, August 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite TV, Lifetime is offered as a channel on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV . The movie also becomes available to stream on the Lifetime App and the Lifetime website .