‘Ted Lasso’ animated holiday special arrives in time for Christmas

Ted Lasso already gave fans one Christmas episode with its trademark charm and sweet nature as part of season 2, but apparently the Apple original series is in the giving mood this holiday season, as a brand new animated short has been released.

Titled Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache, this bonus treat from the show is done in the claymation style of classic Christmas movies like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and others. The four-minute animated short finds Ted and most of your favorite characters from the show desperately searching for Ted’s missing mustache so his son Henry can recognize him when they get on their video call and have a perfect Christmas.

All of the Ted Lasso stars are here to voice the claymation versions of their characters, including Jason Sudeikis as Ted, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jeremy Swift as Higgins, Juno Temple as Keeley, Brett Goldstein as Roy, Phil Dunster as Jamie and Nick Mohammed as Nate.

It’s a great little short with some fun jokes that the animation style lets them get away with that the live-action show obviously could not (including Roy’s apparent ability to pop his eyebrows off and regrow them on command). And of course, it offers a heartfelt message for everyone this holiday season.

Watch Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache below.

Ted Lasso season 2 featured its own Christmas-themed episode, “Carol of the Bells,” where actually the claymation version of these characters first appeared as part of the opening credits. With these two options, Ted Lasso is here to help spark everybody’s Christmas spirit.

The Emmy-winning comedy series wrapped up its second season in October and the highly anticipated third season is expected to begin production in February 2022 , according to Waddingham.

You can watch all of Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus right now. If you are not signed up for the streaming service, a seven-day free trial is available before you will be charged for the$4.99 per month fee.