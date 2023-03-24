The Apprentice fans 'devastated' over missing candidate
The Apprentice final aired this week, but many were gutted that a fan favourite didn't return for the last episode.
The Apprentice 2023 has come to an end, with Lord Sugar choosing a new business partner to invest in after 12 weeks of challenges. But some fans were gutted that a familiar face missed out on the last episode.
In The Apprentice 2023 final, Marnie Swindells went up against Rochelle Anthony, and the final gave them three days to put together a pitch and advertising materials for their respective businesses; a hair salon and training academy, and a boxing gym.
But they weren't alone, and some of the other candidates joined them in the final to help with the brainstorming and filming process, as well as providing some moral support.
Among these were Simba Rwambiwa, Victoria Goulbourne, Dani Donovan, and Avi Sharma, but fans were disappointed that a favorite was missing from the group.
Many have expressed their frustration that Gregory Ebbs was not involved in the final. He impressed viewers during the first episode where he showed off his historical knowledge during a guided tour, with some affectionately calling him "cannon man".
Unfortunately, Gregory was fired from the process in week 3, after he and his team worked on a cartoon aimed at young children. Lord Sugar was not impressed with the "disastrous" result and fired Gregory for not getting involved enough.
Taking to Twitter, fans were all talking about how much they missed Gregory and that they'd hoped to see him in the final.
He's clearly left quite the impression!
devastated gregory didnt come back #TheApprenticeMarch 23, 2023
No Gregory no party! #theapprentice #bbcapprentice #TheApprentice2023March 23, 2023
WHERE IS GREGORY !!!!!!! THE PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/EFygCNYfz2March 23, 2023
I wanted Gregory back! #TheApprenticeMarch 23, 2023
Well done Marnie, but the series was never going to get better once Gregory left #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/YqUoj11antMarch 23, 2023
After a tough few weeks, it was Marnie Swindells who was named as Lord Sugar's next business partner, securing herself a £250,000 investment into her business, Bronx.
Despite never running a business before and being relatively new to the process, Lord Sugar deliberated with his advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, and he reached the conclusion he was going to take a bit of a risk.
Choosing Marnie, he said: "But I’ve always been known to be a gambler, I’ve always been known to try new horizons so I’m going to try a new horizon… Marnie, you are going to be my business partner."
Speaking about the result, Marnie said: "What an incredible opportunity and moment for a girl like me to get to a place like this and have become Lord Sugar’s business partner. It feels strange to even say that, but I’m not going to stop saying it because I am so happy."
The Apprentice is available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.
