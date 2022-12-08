The Apprentice 2023: release date, judges and everything we know

The next season of The Apprentice will see people getting fired left, right and centre.

The Apprentice 2023 is on the way, and a new bunch of candidates all hope to become Lord Sugar's next business partner.

Last season, Harpreet Kaur won an intense competition where she received a £250,000 investment in her dessert parlour Oh So Yum!, which is available in-store in three locations and online, and customers can purchase a variety of bakes and even a subscription.

Now, Lord Sugar is on the lookout for a new business partner, and we'll see a brand new line-up of entrepreneurs hoping that they have what it takes to win the coveted investment to take their business to the next level.

A post shared by Oh So Yum (@ohsoyum_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But it's no easy task of course, and they'll have to take on a number of tough challenges, face questioning from business professionals and of course, survive the dreaded interviews, in order to impress Lord Sugar and his advisors.

With the next season right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the next instalment of The Apprentice.

The Apprentice season 17 will air on Thursday, January 5 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Usually, episodes air at 9 pm so we're expecting it to be the same for the new season. However, if this changes we will keep you updated.

Dust off the briefcase, all new The Apprentice is back! 💼 👀Watch #TheApprentice on #iPlayer from 5 Jan pic.twitter.com/M55ilUWiiYDecember 6, 2022 See more

The Apprentice 2023 judges

As ever, Lord Alan Sugar is back and he's joined by his two trusted advisors: Baroness Karren Brady, who is the current vice-chairman of West Ham United FC, and Tim Campbell MBE, the first-ever winner of The Apprentice.

We also know that Apprentice legend Claude Littner is back again this season, following his accident in 2021. A show insider told the PA news agency: "We were really pleased to have Claude back — he is a much-loved part of The Apprentice and Tim (Campbell) was a big hit with viewers last time so to have them both in the new series is a real treat."

The Apprentice 2023 contestants

We don't know who the contestants are yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we have details of the new line-up.

Is there a trailer?

No, there's no trailer yet. Watch this space!