‘The Beatles: Get Back’ rooftop concert coming to IMAX theaters

Beatles fans were treated to an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the Fab Four with the three-episode, eight-hour Peter Jackson docuseries The Beatles: Get Back that premiered on Disney Plus in November, but get ready to see The Beatles like never before. Deadline has reported that the footage from the documentary of the band’s 1969 rooftop concert will play in IMAX theaters in the coming weeks.

Whittled down to a 60-minute feature of just the concert, select IMAX theaters will show The Beatles: Get Back — The Rooftop Concert on Jan. 30, the 53rd anniversary of The Beatles’ performance on top of the Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters. A Q&A with Peter Jackson will also be broadcast via satellite to all the IMAX theaters showing the movie on Jan. 30. The specific theaters showing The Beatles: Get Back — The Rooftop Concert were not confirmed, but you can check to see if there’s an IMAX near you playing it right here .

Fans the world over will be able to see the special movie, though, as IMAX theaters across the globe will screen it from Feb. 11-13.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” said Peter Jackson in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

The Beatles: Get Back was a hit when it came out over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It ranked in the top 10 of original streaming programs for its first week, with it being watched for more than 500 million minutes and another 408 million minutes in its second week, per Nielsen’s streaming data .

The epic docuseries isn’t just making its way to IMAX screens either, as The Beatles: Get Back will also be getting a Blu-ray/DVD release in the U.S. on Feb. 8.

Of course, it is still available to stream for all subscribers to Disney Plus.