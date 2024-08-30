The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 2: Finn's suspicions

After a conversation with Bill (Don Diamont), Finn (Tanner Novlan) is starting to question his cousin and her intentions to the extent that he thinks she has something to do with Steffy's (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) disappearance. Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of September 2.

Finn has been trying to reach Steffy for days, but all of his attempts have been met with silence. The fact that she isn't responding to anything, even if it's just a thumbs up, is making him more convinced than ever that something is horribly wrong.

Take a look at the preview of what's coming next week to The Bold and the Beautiful:

Here’s the preview for next week. #Sinn #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/dgixO9rr3pAugust 30, 2024

Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who just returned to Los Angeles from her world travels to spend more quality time with her daughter, is concerned that her daughter is missing. "I just want her here, to make up for lost time," she tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Finn tells Li (Naomi Matsuda) that Steffy is missing, and he now thinks that Luna has something to do with it. Li is incredulous, but Finn's intuition, as it happens, is spot on. He saw how Luna was acting when he was at Bill's house and anyone could see that there was something going on beyond grief for her mother's circumstances. Luna's quick reassurance that Steffy was ok only served to make him even more suspicious.

Luna thinks she has committed the perfect crime. Steffy is more desperate than ever to be released, and Luna almost seems proud that she's resisting Steffy's pleas. Interestingly, though, Luna's confidence is her biggest downfall. Luna isn't thinking about how her confidence appears to the people who know her best, people like RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Finn, who find her behavior troubling.

Finn feels like something is wrong with Luna, and that's going to be the inkling that helps him save his wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.