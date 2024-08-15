The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill skips second paternity test?

Katie thinks Bill needs to do another paternity test on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will Bill be quick to get it done or will he skip it entirely?

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has been enjoying life as a Girl Dad , but Poppy’s (Romy Park) arrest has him shaken up. Despite his conflicted emotions, he has vowed to be there for his daughter, Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Katie (Heather Tom) feels bad for what Luna is going through (despite being the one who caused it to happen) but she also believes that the only way Bill can be protected from Poppy’s schemes is to do another paternity test and in the August 14 episode , she pushes him to get it done quickly.

Based on how Bill is acting, we don’t think that he’s in any hurry to do the paternity test.

Sure, he’s upset at Poppy right now for not telling him that she saw Tom Starr (Clint Howard) the night he died, but he knows that her arrest is tearing Luna apart and he wants to be there for her. Asking her to do a paternity test now would be cruel.

Luna herself might be questioning whether she’s really Bill’s daughter after everything that’s happened with her mother’s lies. While the test would tell her definitively whether or not she’s a Spencer, there’s too much happening for her to really deal with it.

There’s the possibility that Bill might skip the test entirely.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Dollar Bill Spencer is known in the business world as someone you don’t mess with, having a daughter has softened him in a very good way. Even his son, Liam (Scott Clifton), has seen a difference in his old man, and he likes it. As a girl dad himself, Liam knows the positive benefits of having a daughter and he loves seeing the changes in Bill.

It’s very possible that Bill might accept the first test results as fact and embrace Luna as his daughter because it makes him happy to do so. He has a bond with Luna that existed long before he found out that she really was his daughter. It’s more than likely that he won’t do it because he’s afraid of the results not going in his favor.

As much as Katie wants Bill to get answers, we don’t think Bill is in any hurry to get another paternity test and he’s not going to be bullied into doing anything he doesn’t want to do.