The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Bill stay with Poppy?

Poppy (Romy Park) told Luna (Lisa Yamada) that the thought of being a family with Bill (Don Diamont) is keeping her going in the August 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . But will Bill stay with her when — and, let’s face it, IF — she gets out?

Poppy truly believes that life will go on when she gets out of jail. She doesn’t know her daughter is trying to frame her for two murders, and she has no idea what Bill is thinking because he hasn’t been there to see her.

We know from the weekly spoilers that Bill will be paying Poppy a jailhouse visit soon enough, but will Dollar Bill be willing to hold out hope for the woman he loves, or is their relationship over?

Thinking back, Bill was already suspicious of Poppy’s behavior. She’d leave without telling him where she was going and she even kept secrets from him. Now, in her defense, Poppy eventually explained where she was going and why she kept secrets from him, like the fact that she knew Tom Starr, but now these things are going to play over and over in Bill’s mind and make him doubt her more than ever.

We have to wonder if Bill would have been questioning things at all if not for Katie (Heather Tom), who has been laying the groundwork to undermine Poppy. She’s been suspicious of Poppy all along and she’s been telling Bill that he has to be careful around her. Given all that has transpired, and given that Bill and Katie’s son Will (Crew Morrow) is living in the house, we wonder if Bill will call off his relationship with Poppy even if she is cleared. All of this lunacy (pun intended) might not be worth it to him after he put his heart and soul into the relationship.

The happy ending that Poppy envisions is about to fall to pieces once she learns that Luna told the police that she has evidence against her. Unless Luna gets immunity and can submit the evidence confidentially, we have to think that this information is going to get out and Poppy will see that Luna has turned against her. Will Bill be able to overlook everything and believe in Poppy’s innocence, or is it over for them? Only time will tell.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.