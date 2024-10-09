The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter puts his heart on the line for Hope?
Carter knows Hope's track record when it comes to dating.
Carter finally revealed his feelings for Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful, but is he willing to risk everything for her?
At first, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) came on smoothly, telling Hope (Annika Noelle) he was thinking about how it would be a huge boost for Hope for the Future to partner with Brooke’s bedroom. Then he added that she should be a model for her mother’s line to link the brands while casually mentioning that he has been thinking about her wearing lingerie. Suddenly they’re kissing, and in the October 8 episode he’s revealing that he’s had feelings for her for a long time.
However, later in the episode Carter sees Hope hanging out with Liam (Scott Clifton) and their daughter, Beth, after the duo arrived with pizza to surprise her. He realizes he’s interrupting a family moment even though Hope is looking at him with love in her eyes.
Carter has had his own ups and downs with love, and he, like Hope, knows all too well what it’s like to fall for someone who is already spoken for. He knows all about her relationship history, including her divorce from Liam and her relationship with Thomas. He knows she kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan). And he’s decided to pursue her anyway.
Seeing Hope with Liam and Beth, however, is a stark reminder that Hope will always be tied to Liam. Sure, he has no idea that Liam might be making a play to win her back (which Hope doesn’t know about, either) but given the former couple’s history there’s always the possibility that they could end up back together. Heck, given Hope’s recent run of relationships, it’s hard to gauge where she’s at.
Is Hope’s love and affection worth risking his own heart? We think Carter is so head over heels in love with her, he’s going to do whatever it takes to be with her, even at the risk of ending up with a broken heart. Carter has been through enough heartache, and right now he seems to be focused on a bright future with the woman of his dreams, no matter what the cost.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.