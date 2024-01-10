The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric on the mend?

Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured the first look at Eric (John McCook), awake and alert, after the life-saving surgery that gave him a second chance at life. Is the Forrester patriarch on the mend?

After getting into a confrontation with his cousin, Zende (Delon De Metz), RJ (Joshua Hoffman) went to the hospital to visit his grandfather. Eric, who had been undergoing more tests, was happy to see his grandson. Though he was weak, the old Eric Forrester spirit shone through as he cracked jokes.

Leading up to Eric’s surgery, the Forresters were preparing to say goodbye to the patriarch of the family. After Finn (Tanner Novlan) performed surgery on him, he suddenly had a new lease on life but he was still weak and not out of the woods. It was so concerning that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) started questioning whether agreeing to the procedure was the right decision.

Now that he’s awake and aware, it certainly looks like giving him a fighting chance was the right thing to do. Yes, he’s a little groggy (who wouldn’t be?) but after he’s healed and can get through some physical therapy he’ll be back to normal. And that’s what RJ tells him. RJ doesn’t tell Eric about the squabbles with Zende over the collection; instead, he keeps his attention on spending time with his grandfather, promising to come see him every day until he’s home.

In a touching moment, Eric asks about Luna (Lisa Yamada). He sees the smile that comes to RJ’s face, so he tells his grandson that he knew they were a good match, which only brightens RJ’s smile.

Ironically, back at Forrester Creations, Luna arrives in the main salon thinking she’s having dinner with RJ, but instead she finds Zende there waiting for her. She politely declines his advances, telling him that she loves RJ. This isn’t easy for Zende to hear, but it reinforces what Eric is telling his grandson.

RJ and Luna are realizing what Eric saw in them all along, and it’s a beautiful thing. However, it also points to things becoming even more challenging between the cousins in the future.