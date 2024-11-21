The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn reacts to Steffy's kiss with Liam?

When it rains, it pours. Steffy is about to go through some hard times at work on The Bold and the Beautiful, so what happens if that big secret comes out right now and Finn finds out what happened between his wife and his rival?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) biggest support system. The couple weathered quite a few storms between the mess with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), the recent issues with Hope (Annika Noelle) and even Steffy’s kidnapping at the hands of Luna (Lisa Yamada). Their love for each other has only gotten stronger, but there’s a big secret Steffy has been hiding .

Remember Steffy’s kiss with Liam (Scott Clifton) in Rome? That was a reaction on Liam’s part, but he kissed her again when they were back in LA and Steffy wasn’t as resistant the second time around.

Steffy has been very hard on Finn, warning him to stay away from his mother and from Hope, but she’s been harboring this big secret the whole time. Finn confessed what happened when Hope kissed him at Eric’s (John McCook) party and even then, Steffy was upset that he didn’t tell her right away, even though he couldn’t because of Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) arrival.

If Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope’s plan to take over Forrester Creations goes through, Steffy will find herself in the middle of a huge mess. It’s possible that things could come crashing down even more if her secret happens to get out; Liam might side with Hope in this thing and somehow let it slip that he shares two kisses with Steffy after the Rome trip and that makes her a hypocrite not only for what’s been happening with Hope, but also with Steffy’s treatment towards Finn.

Finn has been steadfastly defending Steffy this whole time, no matter how much her desires conflict with his own. She didn’t want him to have a relationship with Sheila, and before the mess with Hope he was trying to carve out a friendship with her given that Hope’s father married Finn’s mother.

Finn has been so dedicated to Steffy that learning about those kisses could send their world crashing down. It wasn’t one kiss after Rome, it was two, and it has been well over a year since they happened and Steffy kept them hidden from him. We don’t think Finn would appreciate this news, and it could make him rethink everything he’s been doing to defend Steffy, even when he hasn’t fully agreed with her actions.

