The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn resists Sheila's claws?

Sheila may have managed to cheat death on The Bold and the Beautiful, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to get everything she wants. Finn almost lost his family because of her — on multiple occasions — and he’s not going to trade them for her.

With her wedding only days away, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) wants her son to be with her more than anything, but she knows that Finn (Tanner Novlan) won’t be there so long as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stands in his way.

In the May 21 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Sheila literally sank her claws into Finn, grabbing his arm and imploring him to attend her wedding to Deacon (Sean Kanan) despite Steffy’s protests. She overheard him talking to Deacon about how he has to keep Steffy’s interests in mind, to which Deacon replied that he hoped Finn was the kind of man who would make his own decisions.

Sheila really thought that Finn would bend to her will now that she’s back. We still don’t understand how she survived and how she roped Sugar into this mess, but we’re very confident that there are no coincidences and Sheila was involved somehow. And upon coming back from the dead, Sheila figured she had everything she wanted in the palm of her hands…but she didn't.

Finn turning down the invitation to the wedding was a huge step. Sure, he might have felt torn, but for the first time since Sheila was released from prison last summer, Finn was putting Steffy first. While her ultimatum might be a bit harsh, his explanation to Deacon makes a lot of sense: there’s too much history between Steffy and Sheila and he can’t deny how Steffy feels.

Sheila wasn’t counting on this. She thought her son would resist Steffy’s wishes because she’s his birth mother and he can’t help but feel a connection to her. Sheila was not expecting his connection to his wife — which is stronger than ever after what happened to Sugar — to trump his connection to his mother. As he told Hope (Annika Noelle) before, anyone attending Sheila’s wedding will be labeled as being toxic and part of the problem, and that’s just not something Finn is willing to risk.

We think that Finn is going to hold fast to his commitment to Steffy, which will only enrage Sheila even more. No matter what he says, she’s going to blame Steffy and that puts a huge target on Steffy’s back. At least Steffy will know that Finn stayed true to his word.

