The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Carter make Steffy nervous?

Steffy realized that Hope has a lot of people cheering for Hope for the Future on The Bold and the Beautiful. But will Hope and Carter’s relationship make her nervous?

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) promised Liam (Scott Clifton) that he’d watch out for Hope (Annika Noelle) at the staff meeting, and he did just that. In the October 17 episode, Carter insisted that with the right amount of support and resources — and not just time alone — Hope for the Future could take off. He called Hope’s line an asset to the company and said that losing it would cause damage to the company.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was stunned by how strongly Carter pushed for Hope’s line. As the co-CEO, Steffy is looking out for the health of the company but everyone in the room insisted that Hope for the Future was worth fighting for, and Carter, Forrester Creation’s COO, led the charge. What’s going to happen when Steffy learns that Hope and Carter are a couple?

Steffy has always acted with the company’s best interests in mind, but her razor-like focus on Hope for the Future has come across as being personal. After all, Steffy and Hope have been embroiled in a rivalry virtually since birth, given their mothers’ history. Steffy claims that Hope’s line is losing money, but she’s also pushing Hope harder than she’s pushing anyone else. Knowing that Carter is now firmly rooted in Hope’s corner could present a challenge for Steffy, who has relied on Carter’s financial projections when making her proclamations about Hope for the Future’s future.

In fact, not only does Hope have Carter supporting her, but she also has Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) on her side, along with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz), who are both working on the line with Hope and see the line’s potential. All of a sudden, there’s a whole group of people cheering for Hope and that poses a challenge for Steffy. If Steffy feels the need to make an unpopular decision, she risks upsetting several people, including her COO, and this could cause tension within the company.

Previously, Steffy thought she had the upper hand with Hope but now it looks like Steffy will have to be careful when it comes to making decisions at work because Hope has a support system standing behind her.

