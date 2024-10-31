The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope quits to protect her secret?

Hope found herself in an unintentionally compromising situation with Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, so will she end up quitting to protect her relationship with Carter?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is on the warpath after discovering Hope (Annika Noelle) on top of Finn (Tanner Novlan), dressed in lingerie. What Steffy doesn’t know (and we know she won’t listen to explanations) is that Finn walked into the design office unannounced while Hope was changing into lingerie to surprise Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). When she came out and saw Finn, she tripped and fell on top of him, and that’s when Steffy walked in.

In the October 31 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy fired Hope for going after her husband. It didn't matter when Finn tried to explain what happened — after all, he’s the one who came in unannounced — because Steffy won’t listen. After proclaiming her decision, Steffy marched into the CEO office and told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) what happened. When she reveals that she fired Hope and needs Ridge's support on the decision, he wavered.

Ridge, knowing what kind of turmoil firing Hope would cause, might try to talk Steffy down from her decision, favoring a chance to hear Hope's explanation. He might even suggest that Steffy walk back firing her. This won't sit well with Steffy (or Taylor), but by then Hope might have had enough.

Hope might quit.

After all the threats she’s received from Steffy about cutting her line, walking away from Forrester Creations might end up being her solution instead of outing her relationship with Carter and putting him in a difficult position. She knows Steffy won’t listen to any explanation of what happened with Finn, and she knows Steffy won’t let her cultivate her line without perpetually threatening to cut it.

When we think more about it, Hope quitting is a power move that no one would see coming. We know that in addition to Carter and Brooke, Zende (Delon De Metz) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) support Hope and know that Steffy has been putting a lot of pressure on her. They would understand why she left, and it would galvanize their resentment of Steffy as co-CEO. It would certainly paint Steffy in a negative light if Hope left the company because of how she believes she’s being treated, as there are plenty of people who have seen it firsthand.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With all the tension around Forrester Creations these days, it’s a shame there’s not another fashion house for Hope and Carter to join at this point to shake things up. A good shake-up is really what’s needed here, and Hope quitting would be a good start.