The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Liam WORSE than Sheila?

The Bold and the Beautiful's Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is calm about being dunked face-first in a bowl of pasta while Li (Naomi Matsuda) tells her that she’s sending her a message. Hope (Annika Noelle) gives Deacon (Sean Kanan) an ultimatum and Liam (Scott Clifton) pays a visit to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) drops by Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office. It’s another busy day!

It’s odd seeing Liam so buddy-buddy with Thomas. He’s talking to Thomas like he’s not the guy his wife was kissing in Rome, let alone the guy who his wife has been sleeping with since they agreed to separate. (Let’s not forget the history between Liam and Thomas, which is what made Hope’s transgressions even more upsetting)

What’s also surprising is that Liam is still harping on Finn’s involvement with Sheila even though it’s Deacon who has given Sheila an open door into their lives. Liam spent his whole summer telling anyone who would listen that Finn is the one to blame for Sheila being in their lives because he hugged her and called her “mom.” But will he sing a different tune when he finds out that it was actually Deacon who finagled Sheila’s release?

It’s shocking that Liam and Thomas had such a civil conversation given what’s going on with Hope. When Thomas points out that his sister, Steffy, is married to Finn. While he doesn’t agree with how Finn handled Sheila, he reminds Liam that Finn is still Steffy’s husband and he’s going to support him because they’re married. He’s also puzzled about how Liam can talk about Finn after Liam ran away from Hope when things got tough with them. Liam ignores the jab because he’s still thinking about Steffy.

When Hope, distraught after her talk with her father, runs to Thomas and kisses him, it reveals what she wants even though she’s not capable of admitting it yet. Liam is so focused on Steffy that he’s not thinking about Hope, and Hope seems to have made up her mind about letting Thomas into her life.

In a weird way, Sheila is pushing everyone to do some very interesting things and no one seems to see it. Seeing Liam speak so civilly to Thomas is bizarre. They’re not friends. Seeing Liam confront Finn once again about Sheila is not surprising because he’s a broken record at this point.

When Liam decides to call Steffy after confronting Finn, knowing that he hadn’t talked to Steffy about Sheila, he stirs the pot yet again. He’s the one who snapped photos of Finn and Sheila at the courthouse, and now he’s trying another hail mary to get on Steffy’s good side by telling her what’s going on.

At this point, Sheila isn’t the villain. Liam is obsessed with Steffy and now he’s showing that he’s willing to do just about anything to get back with her.