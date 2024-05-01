The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Sheila really Sheila?

Sheila Carter has staged her own death enough to know how it’s done on The Bold and the Beautiful, but this time it seems like maybe she wasn’t the one in control. Now that she’s been found, is Sheila still Sheila, or will she be a different person?

In the April 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) were there when Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) opened her eyes for the first time after being rescued. She was understandably groggy and disoriented, having been chained up in a vacant building and left for dead.

Deacon’s relief at seeing Sheila again was palpable as he told her over and over that he knew she was alive and he loved her while Finn kept addressing her as “mom” despite her never being more of a biological mother to him. (It’s upsetting to see Finn completely disregard Li Finnegan, played by Naomi Matsuda, the woman who raised him to become the man and doctor that he is).

Interestingly, and perhaps tellingly, Sheila hasn’t said more than “help me” to the men who found her. Both men have a vested interest in her well-being but she hasn’t made any move to suggest she knows who they are yet. Does that mean she’s recovering from her ordeal…or does she not remember them? Sure, it’s definitely Sheila — with all nine toes this time — but is it really her? Or is Sheila going to have a memory issue that prevents her from knowing who she is and, ironically, why so many people hate her.

We have to think that Sheila’s presence alone isn’t enough to make it worth her resurrection. Something big has to happen to make her story worthwhile, and a memory lapse could be just the thing. We know Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) will be furious that her husband saved Sheila, the woman who tried to kill them both, without telling her that he was trying to find her. (In his defense, though, he did tell her about Deacon’s theory and she quickly dismissed it)

The big question in the coming days and weeks is whether Sheila is really Sheila, or will she be someone else entirely once she recovers. Only time will tell…

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.