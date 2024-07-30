The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie destroys RJ's relationship?

Katie wants answers about Poppy’s past in The Bold and the Beautiful, but is she willing to destroy her nephew’s relationship with Luna to get them?

Katie (Heather Tom) doesn’t trust Poppy (Romy Park). Now that she’s living in Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, she doesn’t trust her even more. After all, Katie and Bill’s son, Will, will be living in the house, too, and that means protective Mama Bear Katie isn’t going to rest until she learns everything she can about Poppy.

After accusing Poppy of killing Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), Katie turned to RJ (Joshua Hoffman) in the July 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful to learn more about Poppy. After all, RJ shares a close relationship with Poppy given that she’s Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) mom.

RJ doesn’t want to get in the middle of the drama. Things are going well with Luna after all the trouble they went through after Luna accidentally took Poppy’s “special mints” and found herself in Zende’s (Delon De Metz) bed.

Katie picks up on RJ’s hesitation, and when he admits that things were bad, she wants the answers more than ever. The revelation that Poppy “drugged” Luna confirms Katie’s worst suspicions: there’s a drug addict in Bill’s house and Bill — and her son — could be at risk.

The problem is that RJ begged Katie not to say anything about the drugs to anyone. The only other person who knew about the situation outside of Zende is Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Now Katie has a big decision to make. If she uses the information RJ gave her, it could put his relationship with Luna in jeopardy. If she doesn’t do anything with it, it could put Bill and Will at risk. The question is how far is she willing to go to prove Poppy has a shady past and isn’t in the relationship with Bill for the right reasons. Katie knows that Bill is head over heels in love with Poppy, so he’ll need proof if he’s going to believe what Katie tells him. Oddly enough, he saw the aftermath of what happened because he was there to comfort Luna when Poppy wasn’t around. What will happen when he finds out why Luna was so upset?

Right now Katie is on the warpath. We’re guessing she’ll use this information, and she’ll sort out the collateral damage later. But will it be too late to mend fences with her nephew at that point?