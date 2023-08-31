The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam's HAIL MARY?

The Bold and the Beautiful kicks off with Ridge and Carter looking for Sheila while RJ tries to help Eric with his designs. Most importantly, though, Finn keeps working his way back into Steffy’s heart. But will Liam allow them to be happy?

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) wants to know if Eric (John McCook) told Donna about his arthritis. He’s trying to keep it quiet because not being able to design means he won’t be able to work anymore, and then he’ll have to retire.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) brought lunch for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who finds the sentiment very thoughtful. He even went out of his way to bring her a meal that he knew she’d love, just so he could spend some time with her.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) pounds on the door with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) in tow. Deacon (Sean Kanan) stalls while Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) hides. When Ridge asks about Sheila, Deacon tries to keep his face neutral even though they’d just been kissing.

RJ wants to know how long his grandfather has been having trouble designing. It hasn’t been too long, but he admits it has been impacting him in various ways for a while until the pain got in the way. RJ realizes that this is why Eric struggled when he was helping with Hope for the Future. Eric was glad Hope decided to bring Thomas on to help her because it took the pressure off of him. He’s been to doctors, too, and that’s why Eric went to see Ridge but Ridge shut him down. But now he’s working with RJ instead.

Finn is willing to do anything to spend time with Steffy. He understands why she had to leave with the kids and he knows placing all the blame on Liam isn’t fair, either. He takes responsibility for what happened and that his actions with Sheila caused it all.

Deacon is shocked to learn that Ridge told Carter about what he did to help them with Sheila. Ridge thinks he knows where to find her, and he’s not wrong — she’s in the bathroom just a few feet away.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Eric says all he’s ever done is to design new fashions. Not being able to express himself anymore is hurting him, and that’s why he needs RJ’s help. RJ comes up with a brilliant idea — he can show Eric how to design using a computer.

Steffy admits she’s still having nightmares about Sheila. Finn vows, once again, that he’ll do anything to keep her and the kids safe.

Carter and Ridge think that Sheila might have run to him after he helped her before, but he denies it. When they propose cameras and trying to see if she comes into the restaurant, he wonders how they’d get a court order. He tells them he wants to keep his past with Sheila in the past. Ridge doesn’t believe him and he reminds Deacon that Sheila is a threat to his family, and that means Brooke and Hope, too. They leave, and Deacon knows he’s in trouble.

Steffy is glad Finn brought her lunch and checked in with her. She likes that he’s fighting for them. She appreciates that he’s opening up to her and showing her how much he loves their family. She tells him how hard it has been for her because of her past with Sheila. He’ll do anything because he doesn’t want to be apart from her another night. They share a passionate kiss.

When Sheila emerges from the bedroom and thanks Deacon for the “act” he put on for Ridge and Carter. She admits that she put him in a difficult place and wants him to know how much he means to her. She has no one, except Finn. Sheila asks him to think about his experience as a father to try to understand what she’s feeling about Finn. She promises she won’t impact his life because she’s going to focus on Finn and being in his life “forever.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

No matter how many times Finn says he will keep his family safe, Steffy will always be worried that Sheila is lurking around the corner waiting to hurt her family. Ridge knows this and that’s why he’s working so hard to find Sheila and figure out how to keep her away from his daughter and grandchildren.

Now that Hope has made her offer to reconcile to Liam and he’s rejected it, his focus will no doubt be on making sure that Steffy and Finn don’t get back together. While Steffy pushed him away and told him to leave, he still thinks he can win her back somehow. He has no idea that Steffy and Finn are spending time together and kissing each other like two people who really love one another.

That’s what will very likely push him to go around Steffy to the only person who seems to be cheering for him: Ridge. Could Liam go for a massive hail Mary and try to win her back by imploring her father to admit he would be better at keeping them safe?

It’s a risky strategy, but in Liam’s mind it’s the only option he has left.