The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: like grandmother, like granddaughter?

At this point we still don’t know who Luna’s father is on The Bold and the Beautiful, but if the suspicions are true then it looks like a family trait may have been passed down from grandmother to granddaughter.

Now that Jack (Ted King) has been ruled out as Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, the search continues but Li (Naomi Matsuda) can rest easy knowing her estranged husband didn’t sleep with her sister, Poppy (Romy Park). However, the next most likely candidate would seem to be the other Finnegan in the household: Li’s son, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Since Finn is Li’s adopted son, it’s not quite as scandalous to think of Poppy sleeping with her nephew, weird as it might be. For all we know, it could have been another drug-fueled romp courtesy of those special mints.

But if Finn is Luna’s father , then we have to think about what this really means. It’s hard enough for Finn to know that his birth mother is a murderer who tried to kill his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Imagine discovering that his surprise daughter is also a murderer — just like her grandmother — and she, too, tried to kill his wife after Steffy discovered her secret.

If this theory holds, then it looks like murderous tendencies run in the family. While they skipped Finn, he may have passed them on to Luna and that means that the trait could have been passed along to the son he shares with Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell told TV Insider that he and the other writers will be “delivering our best drama” this year, and that “Steffy and Finn are going to have a new challenge, and their relationship is going to be put to the test.” Could it be the revelation that Finn is Luna’s father is the catalyst for that test?

What’s more is that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been itching to have a relationship with her grandson, Hayes, but Steffy (and by extension, Finn) has blocked her attempts to get to know him. So what happens when Sheila finds out that she might have a granddaughter?

This is an interesting possibility because Sheila will likely have ties to people inside the prison who will inform her that her granddaughter is no longer in police custody, leading her to Bill (Don Diamont), a man with whom she has a complicated history. After learning of Finn’s connection to Luna, we can imagine Sheila getting involved in Luna’s life after everyone else has shunned her, possibly giving her granddaughter the advice (and the means) of escaping her ankle monitor and getting back out into the world.

With Sheila Carter in the family, Luna’s world could open up in ways she never imagined while also putting a strain on Finn and Steffy’s marriage, much to Sheila’s delight.