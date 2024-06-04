The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li's vindication?

Li has been telling everyone that her sister Poppy isn’t who she says she is on The Bold and the Beautiful, but no one has believed her. But will she get the vindication she’s been looking for?

When Li (Naomi Matsuda) found out from Katie (Heather Tom) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) that Poppy (Romy Park) told Bill (Don Diamont) that Luna (Lisa Yamada) might be his daughter in the June 3 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , she flew to Bill’s house and burst through the doors to put a stop to it. Kind of.

Here’s the thing: Li wants a paternity test, but she wants it to be accurate.

See, she believes that Poppy has a long history of being a gold digger and Dollar Bill Spencer just might be the biggest nugget she’s ever landed. Making him think he’s her daughter’s father, whether or not it’s true, would allow her to sink her claws deeper into Bill’s life — and his bank account.

So she says.

We don’t have proof that Li’s accusations are true. All we’ve seen thus far is that Poppy is a carefree single mom who loves her daughter and loves her freewheeling, bohemian lifestyle. She had a problem with some “special mints” that almost cost Luna her relationship with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), but for all we know, Poppy is telling the truth that her one night with Bill was “magic” and it led to Luna’s birth.

Li has a very different view of Poppy, and for a while I was frustrated that Li was being way too harsh toward her sister. However, the June 3 episode offered us the first glimpse of truth in Li’s accusations: the paternity test Poppy wanted to use was already open.

Now, we could blame this on Li bursting through the door after Poppy had already distributed the swabs to Bill and Luna. Naturally, the box would have been open for her to do this so Li’s accusation weakens slightly. But it’s absolutely true that no one ever looked at the test beforehand, which means Poppy could have contaminated the kit before her arrival.

With Li running the new test — at Bill’s request because, as he put it, “we have nothing to hide” — the truth will come out. If Luna is Bill’s daughter it clears Poppy’s name. But if Bill has his Maury Povich moment and is not the father, well, it could spell doom for her reputation because it will prove that a lot of what Li has been saying is spot-on accurate.