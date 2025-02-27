The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna planning to use Remy?

We’re not entirely sure how Remy got out of the trouble he was in on The Bold and the Beautiful, but it looks like he and Luna are hitting it off while she’s on “mansion arrest.” But is she looking to make friends, or is she trying to build a network of lackeys to do her bidding?

We have to hand it to Luna (Lisa Yamada): she’s really good at plotting and scheming. She played Bill (Don Diamont) perfectly, preying on his protective instincts so that he would “rescue” her from prison and give her the life of luxury on house arrest at his mansion.

Her decision to reveal herself to Remy (Christian Weissman) was far from coincidental. She’s been playing with her ankle monitor enough in the past few weeks to hint at a future escape plan, and by making a friend — especially one whose reputation is already sullied, making it easy to pin things on him — she has a new ally who could prove to be very useful for her.

Sure, Luna wants someone to talk to. Her desire to make a friend could be legitimate. Bill has been trying to spend time with her but he’s not around as much as he’d like to be, and he’s also sticking to the rules about keeping Luna’s house arrest a secret; no one is supposed to know she’s there.

But Luna isn’t sweet and innocent. Her interactions with Remy prove it. The double murderer who almost killed her cousin/father’s wife and who also has Bill convinced that her childhood trauma led her to become a killer is cracking jokes about killing Remy if he reveals her secret. She isn’t showing any signs of remorse, at least not around Remy, and he seems to be playing along because he needs a friend too.

Having Remy around would give Luna a connection to what's going on in the outside world, and while he’s persona non grata at Forrester Creations, he has his connection to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and will no doubt be able to get information through her.

Remy is a lot more useful to Luna than she is to him, but she’s a master manipulator (a chip off the ol’ Sheila block!) who knows that the lonely young man needs a friend and will likely do anything for her in order to feel like he’s needed. What he doesn’t realize is that she’s a huge threat to him and she’ll throw him under the bus if it comes to protecting herself and the fictitious life she’s building.

