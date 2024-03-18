The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy confesses to Finn?

Poppy (Romy Park) shows up at Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) after Luna (Lisa Yamada) presses her for information about her father’s identity in the March 15 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . Finn’s just as confused as we are: why is she talking to him about Luna’s father?

Could it be that Poppy’s sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda) was telling the truth all along? She said her sister was a homewrecker (at the time, Li was talking about how Poppy slept with the head of surgery at Li’s hospital and she almost lost her job), a drug addict (her special mints have wreaked havoc on Luna’s life) and a gold digger (Bill Spencer [Don Diamont] would disagree on this one).

Is Poppy asking Finn for help because she slept with Finn’s father and she needs his help to get a message to him?

Fans on social media have been wondering whether Poppy slept with Finn once upon a time, and that he could be Luna’s father, but that doesn’t seem to be the case given that he’s as confused as we are. It makes sense that she’d try to reach out to Finn’s father through Finn because she doesn’t want her sister to find out about it.

From the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like Li knows that Poppy had an affair with Finn’s father and it looks like Poppy wants to keep it that way. Goodness knows Poppy already has enough infractions in Li’s mind and revealing that she had an affair with her husband (despite his own affair with Sheila Carter, which led to Finn’s birth) probably isn’t the best idea, especially because her rift with Luna was caused by Poppy’s irresponsibility.

We don’t know for sure that Finn and Luna share a father. Poppy said Bill wasn’t her father, but can we believe her? (Also, wouldn’t it be awesome if Luna and Bill, sharing their own doubts about Poppy’s word on the matter, get a DNA test and determine that he really is her father?)

Poppy is making it seem like Luna and Finn share a father, which makes us think that she’s going to use Finn as an intermediary to deliver a message…but will he play along?