The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: reformed Sheila up to her old tricks?

For a brief moment, it looked like Sheila Carter was a reformed woman on The Bold and the Beautiful, but it wasn’t long before the old Sheila showed up again. Is she reformed, or is Sheila back to her old tricks?

As soon as Deacon (Sean Kanan) spotted those ten toes in the crematorium, alarm bells started to go off. If that wasn’t Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who was it? While Sugar has been identified as the person who attacked Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and kidnapped the real Sheila, it’s not immediately clear whether Sheila orchestrated the whole thing — yet.

We were willing to see where the story went with Sheila, but we couldn’t ignore how weird it felt to have Hope refer to Sheila as a "victim" in the May 9 episode of B&B , much to the ire of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam (Scott Clifton). Was she a victim if she magically went from despised villain to getting everything she ever wanted — namely Deacon and Finn (Tanner Novlan) — in one fell swoop?

The biggest clue about Sheila’s intentions came when she heard Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) in the hospital and asked the nurse to see her. She pulled the sheet over her head and proceeded to laugh silently as Li asked her to uncover her face. Instead, Sheila pulled the sheet off her feet, revealing her nine toes, and continued to laugh as she imagined the look of shock on Li’s face.

Now, there’s never been any love between Sheila and Li. While Sheila is Finn’s birth mother, Li raised Finn and helped guide him to the life he has now. Li hates Sheila for trying to kill her son and Steffy, and for all the years of torment she inflicted upon their family. And Sheila knows this.

That’s what makes Sheila’s behavior even stranger. You’d think that she’d want to mend fences and build bridges if she’s a reformed woman. Instead, she’s intentionally trying to intimidate and terrorize Li despite the fact that she’s Finn’s actual mother.

We have a theory. Sheila isn’t so innocent in all of this. We don’t know how or why yet, but she’s pulling the strings on this whole situation and she could be trying to alienate Finn from Li by antagonizing Li when no one is looking so that Li lashes out at Sheila. Naturally, this would drive a wedge between Finn and Li, just as the knowledge that Finn rescued Sheila is going to wreak havoc on his marriage to Steffy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It looks like Sheila might not be as reformed as Deacon and Finn want to believe, but since they’ve gone all-in on her story, she’s going to play up her "innocence" to them and terrorize everyone else.