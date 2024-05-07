The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila's new reign of terror?

Now that Sheila Carter has been found alive after being abducted by her doppelganger on The Bold and the Beautiful, she’s a free woman. But does that mean that Sheila’s reign of terror will take a whole new direction?

In the May 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Hope (Annika Noelle) discovered that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive and well. Her shocked reaction — fainting, followed by intense disbelief — is exactly what you’d expect of someone who had been content in the knowledge that the villain was finally out of their lives.

Before we get into Sheila’s new reign of terror, it must be noted that Sheila was able to influence everyone’s lives even while she was thought to be dead. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been haunted by taking someone’s life, even if it was the life of her mortal enemy. She also had to contend with the complexity of Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) feelings about his wife killing his birth mother.

As Deacon (Sean Kanan) pleaded for people to believe that Sheila was alive, it continued to drive a wedge between Steffy and Finn. While their love for each other has been strong, and perhaps stronger than ever, there has been a distance between them and Steffy knows it’s because of Sheila. (Just wait til Steffy learns that Sheila is alive….)

But now we know that Sheila is, in fact, alive. She wasn’t the one who tried to attack Steffy, and she’s being embraced by Deacon and Finn anew. This is going to lead to a chain reaction with the Forresters, the Logans and the Spencers, all of whom were happy to see the villain gone from their lives.

Now it looks like Sheila will have the last laugh. Since she was kidnapped by Sugar, she can’t be responsible for what Sugar did to Steffy. Sheila will be able to return to her life, likely as Deacon’s wife and in an expanded role as Finn’s mother, and it’s going to wreak havoc on the people around her. No doubt it will torment Steffy endlessly and likely drive an even bigger wedge in her marriage.

No matter what she wants to say about being reformed, Sheila’s mere presence, nay, her very existence, is enough of a threat that it’s going to launch Sheila on a new reign of terror, upending life in Los Angeles for everyone around her.

