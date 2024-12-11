The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge meets Mama Bear Brooke?

After calling her daughter a shocking name in the December 10 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, it looks like Brooke’s only option is to call off her relationship with Ridge.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) really might be star-crossed lovers these days. Though their love for each other has always been clear, we don’t think there’s any going back for them after Ridge called Hope (Annika Noelle) a very bad name — to her face — in front of everyone at Forrester Creations.

In his rage, Ridge stormed out of the meeting with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), with Eric (John McCook), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) on his heels. When he found Brooke and Hope in the hallway, despite Hope being banned from the building, he let loose, calling her a “nasty little b****” to her face, right in front of Brooke.

Carter was there to defend Hope right away, but there’s no question that Ridge is going to suffer the wrath of Mama Bear Brooke.

Though Brooke is no fan of Carter and Hope’s coup, she doesn’t agree with Ridge pinning all of the blame on Hope. She’s caught him telling Taylor (Rebecca Budig) all about his frustration with Hope and how she tricked Carter into doing her bidding. He’s told her openly that he blames her daughter for this whole mess.

While she understands Ridge’s anger at what happened with the LLC paperwork, Brooke blames Steffy for unfairly firing Hope and starting this snowball rolling. Ridge, of course, is defensive when it comes to Steffy and even though it’s now understood that Hope wasn’t trying to seduce Finn (Tanner Novlan), Ridge and Steffy don’t care. It doesn’t matter what Brooke says — Ridge and Steffy blame Hope and that’s that.

Brooke might have been able to forgive Ridge for blaming Hope, assuming that the dust eventually settles on this whole coup affair. However, as soon as Ridge called Hope that name, well, we’re guessing that Brooke is going to unleash her fury on Ridge. At this point, we think the B&B power couple is done and there’s no coming back from it.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors