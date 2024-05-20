The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila's big miscalculation

Sheila seems to think that she and Finn can finally pick up where they left off on The Bold and the Beautiful, with a shiny new mother-son relationship. However, Sheila may have miscalculated a few things.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) coming back from the dead was something that no one in Los Angeles had on their bingo cards (except for Sean Kanan’s Deacon, maybe). When Deacon and Finn (Tanner Novlan) found her in the abandoned warehouse, Finn was overjoyed that his birth mother wasn’t dead, but he was also thrilled to learn that his wife didn’t kill her.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) being the one who killed Sheila didn’t sit well with Finn, particularly after she said she wished his birth mother dead mere days before the attack. It was something the couple had to work hard to overcome, but they did. Now that Sheila’s alive, Steffy (begrudgingly) gave Finn space to be happy about it, but then she gave him an ultimatum : his family, or Sheila.

Sheila waltzed into Finn’s office in the May 17 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful thinking that she’d be welcome. What she didn’t consider is that the welcome wagon may have pulled away from the station, because Steffy doesn’t want Sheila in their lives and that means Finn needs to abide by it. This definitely caught Sheila off guard.

It’s interesting to note that Sheila has made several jokes about toying with Li (Naomi Matsuda) in the hospital, and Deacon has told her to play nice. We have to think that Finn knows what happened and knows how upsetting it was for Li to discover Sheila was alive like that. (We also have to think that Li was furious with her son for a) not telling her sooner; and b) being happy Sheila is alive)

Sheila will naturally place all of the blame on Steffy, but what she’ll never acknowledge is that her actions caused Steffy to be concerned in the first place. Sheila’s release from prison led Steffy to flee with the kids to Europe and that tore Finn apart. He doesn’t want to lose his family, so for him it’s an easy choice to pick his family over Sheila. And frankly, Sheila’s devious actions really aren’t doing her any favors when it comes to instilling trust in the people around her.

If Sheila really wants to have a relationship with Finn, she’s going to have to leave him alone and prove that she’s a new person. Anything else is going to make the rift between them separate even more… but the big question is, can she handle playing by Steffy’s rules?

