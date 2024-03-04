The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: SINN crumbles?
Steffy and Finn's marriage may be crumbling .
Last summer it looked like Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) marriage was about to be torn apart by Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) release from prison. Now that The Bold and the Beautiful’s villain is dead (for now?) Sheila may have had the last laugh by breaking up their marriage for good. Not only that, but Liam (Scott Clifton) is waiting in the wings.
Despite trying to kill him and his wife, and even considering all of the horrible things Sheila Carter has done to the Forresters over the years, Finn has suddenly decided that he has a deep connection to his birth mother and he’s mourning her loss. The challenge for him comes from his wife being the one who killed her. While he’s glad that his wife and family are now safe from harm — harm that came directly from said birth mother — Finn is taking her death very hard.
Steffy, in the meantime, didn’t do herself any favors by announcing that she wouldn’t feel safe until Sheila was dead. This didn’t sit well with Finn (or Sean Kanan’s Deacon), and he relayed his frustration to Hope (Annika Noelle) the night Steffy killed Sheila.
After all they’ve been through together, from the time they were driven apart (thanks to Sheila) to Finn finding the miracle cure to save Eric’s (John McCook) life, it seems like this might be the one thing that drives SINN apart for good. It doesn’t matter that she acted in self-defense; Finn heard Steffy say she wanted Sheila dead and then she ended up killing Sheila. It’s too much for him.
The other issue is that Liam has been waiting for even the tiniest fissure in Steffy’s marriage that might allow him to slide back into her life. He was anti-Sheila from the start, and with Ridge frustrated that Finn isn’t stepping up to support Steffy, there’s no question that Liam is ready to take charge — with Ridge’s support.
Is this the end of SINN as we know it? Things aren’t looking good, but we won’t know for certain until we watch the story play out.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
