The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy faces backlash?

As word of Hope’s dismissal from Forrester Creations spreads on The Bold and the Beautiful, so too does the backlash to Steffy’s decision. Could Steffy’s job be on the line because of her bias against the Logans?

Eric (John McCook) expressed his frustration with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) decision to fire Hope (Annika Noelle) in the November 7 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . While he understands she needs to protect her family, he is frustrated the rivalry between Hope and Steffy has gotten to this point. While he didn’t say directly that Steffy’s grudge was behind her decision to fire Hope, he certainly hinted at it. And he doesn’t seem to be happy about it.

Not surprisingly, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are upset about Steffy’s decision — and Ridge’s (Thorsten Skaye) support of it — but so is Zende (Delon De Metz), and for good reason. Zende took over as lead designer when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) went to Paris, and being the lead designer is a huge step for the young designer.

Losing Hope for the Future is a massive blow for Zende, not just personally but professionally. There will be questions about why the line was cancelled, and those questions could be directed at him and the quality of his work, which has nothing to do with what really happened.

We haven’t seen RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) reaction yet, but given that he was working on the line too makes us think he won’t be happy. He also won’t be happy at how it all happened, as he’s stuck in the middle of it: Ridge is his father and Steffy and Hope are his sisters. Taking sides in this case comes with lots of potential consequences, even if he’s understandably upset about losing his job.

We’ve talked before about Steffy possibly losing her position as co-CEO because she holds grudges against people she works with and can’t separate personal matters from business decisions. As Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has been keen to point out, it’s not good for business. We think Eric will be inclined to agree with him because buyers will ask questions and if the truth gets out, the fallout could jeopardize business relationships.

As more people in the company learn about what happened between Hope and Steffy, we think that lines will be drawn and people will take sides. It’s not a good look knowing that the co-CEO might fire you because she doesn’t like you (sorry, Steffy, but that’s how optics work), so we think more backlash against Steffy is on the way and it could impact how Forrester Creations does business in the future.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors