The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy making a deadly mistake?

Sheila probably thinks she’s committed the perfect crime, managing to fake her own death on The Bold and the Beautiful so convincingly. She would have gotten away with it, too, if not for one tiny — and completely accidental — slip-up. But no one seems to be taking Deacon’s warning seriously.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been a threat to the Forrester family and their close friends for years. As a result, she’s got a long list of people who celebrated the news of her death, even Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is the one who killed her.

The problem is that she’s not dead, and the only way we know that is because Deacon (Sean Kanan) happened to get a glimpse of Sheila’s toes before her body went into the incinerator. Since then, he’s been telling everyone what he saw, only to have his concerns be dismissed as the effect of his extreme grief.

In the April 12 episode of B&B , Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) dismiss Deacon’s concerns because there’s no way Sheila could still be alive. They don’t even entertain the idea that she isn’t dead.

Steffy, of all people, should be thinking very carefully about what Deacon’s saying. If nothing else, she and Finn (and probably her father, too) should at the very least investigate his claims. It doesn’t have to be a full-on investigation, either. Just do the due diligence. Read the autopsy report. Find out how many toes were on the body. Check to see what blood type the body had and see if it matches Sheila’s medical records, or even see if the DNA matches Finn’s.

The bottom line here is this: Steffy has been the most vocal when it comes to why Sheila is a threat, and knowing that Sheila has a history of faking her death should make Steffy take every precaution until there’s no question she’s gone because ultimately Steffy is the barrier between Sheila and Finn, making her the one Sheila is coming after.

The fact that Deacon is telling everyone Sheila is alive is enough to warrant concern, and after all Steffy has been through, she needs to start asking questions about whether or not Sheila is alive before it’s too late.

