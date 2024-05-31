The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy's bad timing?
Did Steffy accidentally trigger a "war" between families, or was it intentional?
Steffy has a tendency to be rather abrasive when she’s dealing with certain people she doesn’t like on The Bold and the Beautiful. When it comes to delivering a message to Hope about the future of her line, was Steffy’s message accidentally harsh or intentionally devastating?
The numbers don’t lie. When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Hope (Annika Noelle) that Hope for the Future’s future at Forrester Creations was in jeopardy in the May 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, she was basing this on real information. In a vacuum, outside of the drama between Hope and Steffy, this information would have been discussed calmly and plans would have been made. But in this case, after Hope attended Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) wedding, it felt a little more than personal.
Now Hope is on the warpath, proclaiming that a battle between the Logans and the Forresters was imminent. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Forrester Creations’s COO, looked at Steffy’s numbers and begrudgingly agreed that the line was in jeopardy.
However, since Steffy delivered the news, and since Steffy was directly responsible for Hope for the Future’s lead designer, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), departing for France, well, it really feels like Steffy has been out to tank the line for quite a while.
Steffy has been under a lot of pressure lately after thinking she’d killed her husband’s birth mother only to find out she’s actually alive and well, and then having to deal with trying to keep her husband away from her. She’s been giving off a lot of mean girl energy as a result, bullying people with her opinions and demands, so there’s no doubt that Hope feels like she’s under attack.
On the other hand, again, the numbers don’t lie. If the line is in trouble, it will be written in the numbers. Steffy could have pulled her father in for the conversation with Hope, sure, but she’s not outside her purview when it comes to telling someone that their line is in trouble if that’s actually the case.
What this all boils down to is that Forrester Creations needs a new Human Resources department, because in the real world, Steffy and Hope would never have conversations in private about business matters given all the tension between them. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) usually sides with his daughter, but he’s got to think about his relationship with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) too, because we know that Brooke will be fighting for Hope on this one.
Let’s hope that cooler heads prevail in the coming days and weeks, or else a war will be unavoidable.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.