The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 13-17

Li is on the war path after starting to question Luna's paternity, but what will she learn about her sister in the process? And what happens when Steffy tries to get a job at Forrester Creations? Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for January 13-17.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 13

"Steffy puts her plan into action by asking Carter, Hope and Brooke for a job. Li and Poppy argue about Poppy’s parenting skills. Luna makes an apology to Bill."

Tuesday, January 14

"Li remains cryptic, wanting to get to the heart of the matter. Bill asks Luna to describe how she killed Tom and Hollis."

Wednesday, January 15

"Brooke feels that Steffy returning to Forrester may lead to Ridge returning to her. In hiding and charmed by Will’s wit, Luna listens to a private conversation between him and Bill."

Thursday, January 16

"Steffy introduces her secret weapon, Daphne, to Ridge. Having the ammunition she needs, Li confronts Poppy."

Friday, January 17

"Brooke and Taylor face off."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 6 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6

"Bill hides Luna as he faces Electra for the first time; Brooke and Ridge face betrayal."

Tuesday, January 7

"Fanny Greyson pitches her fragrance line to Hope and Carter; famous perfumer Daphne Rose makes a bid for her line at Forrester Creations; and Steffy reveals her plan to take Forrester from Hope and Carter."

Wednesday, January 8

"CEO Brooke gives the green light to the new fragrance line, leaving Hope and Carter overjoyed; Taylor and Ridge share a fiery kiss."

Thursday, January 9

"Ridge gifts Taylor a gown he designed, igniting their night of romance and passion; Hope comforts Brooke and urges her to stay CEO of the new company."

Friday, January 10

"Passionate surprises await Ridge and Taylor."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.